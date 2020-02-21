Whistleblower’s lawsuit settled - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Whistleblower’s lawsuit settled

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 9:00 pm

Whistleblower’s lawsuit settled BY ERIN SHERIDAN Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A 2014 whistleblower lawsuit brought against Cameron County and its attorney by former deputy clerk Leticia Perez has settled, according to an update posted in the case’s file this week.

A note entered into court records on Wednesday stated that Perez’s attorney Javier Peña notified the court that the case had settled. An additional update posted the same day stated that Peña informed the court that Cameron County attorney Juan Gonzalez had been “non-suited” as an individual defendant in the case.

Both Peña and an attorney representing Gonzalez and the Cameron County Clerk’s Office appeared before Judge Fred Hinojosa in the 103rd state District Court to argue motions in the case on Feb. 10.

The county’s attorney argued that Gonzalez could not be sued as an individual. Peña disagreed, prompting the judge to set a hearing for Feb. 19 to argue motions. He ordered each attorney to prepare depositions for a March trial.

Neither Peña nor the Cameron County Legal Team responded to requests for comment regarding the case’s settlement. A jury trial scheduled for March 2 was listed as canceled. Under the section listing the reason for its cancellation, the county wrote, “Settlement.”

Perez sued the county and its attorney, Juan A. Gonzalez, in 2014, alleging that former County Clerk Joe G. Rivera fired her after she reported potential illegal activity to the FBI and the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was dismissed with prejudice by the trial court and sent to the 13th Court of Appeals, which reversed the court’s decision in November 2018 and remanded the case back to the 103rd state District Court in Cameron County.

esheridan@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Friday, February 21, 2020 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]