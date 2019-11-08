Wheel Estate: Dealership bringing Honda to Brownsville

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Honda dealership took place Friday on 1025 Sports Park Boulevard, where in 10 months the state-of-the-art facility will open its doors.

With mariachis, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ballet folkloric, food and blue decorations, the family-owned business welcomed the small crowd of attendees to the ceremony.

The dealership is being brought by Zamora Automotive, a family business that was founded 40 years ago, which also owns the Toyota in Brownsville.

“Welcome and thank you for helping us officially commemorate the construction for a world class automotive dealership for Honda, which has never been represented in Brownsville,” Vice President for Zamora Automotive, Chris Zamora, said to the audience. “In 10 short months we will open this state-of-the-art facility that’s been over four years in the making. We plan on constructing a 35,000 sq. ft. Honda dealership on these seven acres. This will be the most modern Honda dealership in the nation.”

The facility will be equipped with 24 shops bays including a car wash, detail center, photo booth, multiple lounges and a mural featuring images from the local area.

“We are very excited that in nine short months from now we will be opening our Honda dealership, creating 40 jobs, initially, by year number three we will have about 80 jobs with an end goal by seven years of 120 employees,” Zamora said. “Many of the jobs will be high-paying. About a third of our employees will make over $80,000 a year.”

Zamora said the Toyota in Brownsville has had steady and aggressive growth over the years and that they are excited about the opportunity to bring Honda, too.

“We were founded nearly forty years ago by the patriarch of our organization Bob Zamora. Over the years we have grown throughout the Southwest and opened our first dealership in Texas across the street in September 2015,” he said. “We have had steady and aggressive growth over the years and are very excited about the opportunity to bring Honda to Brownsville.”

Founder Bob Zamora said he is excited to bring jobs to Brownsville and to be part of the community. They currently employ more than 100 people at Toyota.

“We are excited to bring jobs to the community; we are excited to be part of the Brownsville community. We were fortunate enough to open up the Toyota dealership … it’s doing very, very well, we have over 100 employees and the employment body in Brownsville is very good to select from,” he said.

