Weslaco police charges 13-year-old in Walmart threat case

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 1:47 pm

Weslaco police charges 13-year-old in Walmart threat case Staff report Brownsville Herald

Weslaco police arrested a 13-year-old male Thursday, one day after a threat of violence posted to social media prompted the local Walmart to close for precautionary purposes.

The suspect was brought in to the station by his mother, according to a Weslaco Police Department news release.

The minor faces a third degree felony charge of terroristic threat and was transferred to a juvenile detention facility. After a search of their home and vehicles, authorities were not able to find any firearms, police said in the release.

The Walmart located on North Texas Boulevard in Weslaco closed late Wednesday evening in response to the threat, which social media users on Instagram and Facebook warned others about.

“The Weslaco Police Department reminds the public, especially juveniles active on social media, that all threats will be investigated and taken seriously,” the release read. “There are consequences for these threats!”

The police department was assisted by the FBI in their investigation.

The threat and subsequent arrest come at a time of heightened anxiety following the Saturday shooting massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, which claimed the lives of 22 people, including Rio Grande Valley native Leonardo Campus Jr., and reinvigorated a national gun control debate.

The El Paso shooting suspect has also been accused of penning a manifesto which harbored anti-immigrant views, as authorities believe Hispanics were targeted in the attack.

