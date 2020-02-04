Weslaco officer-involved shooting under investigation - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Weslaco officer-involved shooting under investigation

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 9:30 am

Weslaco officer-involved shooting under investigation STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

Weslaco police say officers shot a man late Sunday night after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 800 E. Washington St. after the suspect drove his vehicle toward police.

“As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he drove his vehicle toward officers at which point they discharged their service weapons in an attempt to stop the threat,” police said in a news release.

The man, who authorities haven't identified, led police on a pursuit after they tried to arrest him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“A victim was transported to a local hospital (and) treated for injuries,” the news release stated. “The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.”

He will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a public servant.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]