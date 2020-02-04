Weslaco officer-involved shooting under investigation

Weslaco police say officers shot a man late Sunday night after responding to a domestic disturbance.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 800 E. Washington St. after the suspect drove his vehicle toward police.

“As officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he drove his vehicle toward officers at which point they discharged their service weapons in an attempt to stop the threat,” police said in a news release.

The man, who authorities haven't identified, led police on a pursuit after they tried to arrest him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“A victim was transported to a local hospital (and) treated for injuries,” the news release stated. “The suspect was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.”

He will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault on a public servant.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.