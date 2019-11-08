Weslaco fatality turns out to be fatal shooting

WESLACO — What was initially reported Thursday as a fatality during a two-vehicle collision here has now turned into a full-blown homicide investigation.

Weslaco police took to its Facebook page Thursday night asking the public for help identifying individuals shown in a video, appearing to shoot at someone inside a vehicle. Although the identity of the victim killed in the incident has not yet been revealed, police confirmed Thursday that the person is a male.

Authorities wrote in the social media post that the incident — of which police were called to the scene, the 500 block of East Business 83 in Weslaco, at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday — may have stemmed from an aggravated robbery attempt.

Although the incident was initially reported as a car crash, The Monitor had received multiple reports early Thursday afternoon that a shooting was involved, to which public information officer Eric Hernandez of WPD could neither “confirm or deny” at that time.

“At this point, we’re not ruling anything out,” Hernandez said Thursday afternoon. “It is currently all under investigation. Until we complete the investigation, or get a little bit more information on the investigation, I’m not going to be able to confirm or deny that at this time.”

Roads had closed in Weslaco following what authorities described then as a major collision involving two vehicles. The scene was quickly cleared, and the roads are now back open.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but we do have one fatality,” Hernandez said.

Officer Hernandez said the police department has no further information to report at that this time.

Calls requesting comment from Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera went unreturned as of press time Thursday.

Those with information regarding the crime are encouraged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591, or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477, or use the P3 Tips app.