Weslaco attorney tied to immigration detention bribery case arrested

A Weslaco attorney accused of paying three former immigration detention center employees for lists of people detained in Rio Grande Valley immigration detention facilities was arrested Wednesday.

Federal authorities arrested 39-year-ol Roel Alaniz after a grand jury returned a seven-count indictment accusing the man of conspiracy and bribery involving the former immigration detention employees, the United States Attorneys Office, Southern District of Texas, announced in a press release.

In May, authorities arrested Benito Barrientez, 42, of Lyford, Damian Ortiz, 30, of Weslaco, and Exy Adelaida Gomez, 42, of Los Fresnos.

All three have entered not guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery.

Alaniz is accused in a seven-count indictment of paying the trio for lists of immigration detainees, who he would try to convince to hire his law firm in their immigration proceedings.

Barrientez and Ortiz worked at the Willacy County Regional Detention Center while Gomez worked at the El Valle Detention Center. Those facilities are in Raymondville.

They are accused of obtaining the lists from the Port Isabel Detention Center and El Valley Detention Center.

The alleged crimes began in Feb. 2018, ending in February of this year.

mreagan@brownsvilleherald.com