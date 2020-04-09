Wells Fargo donating $70K to community groups providing virus relief - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Wells Fargo donating $70K to community groups providing virus relief

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 6:00 pm

Wells Fargo donating $70K to community groups providing virus relief Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating $70,000 to CDC of Brownsville Inc., United Way of Southern Cameron County, and United Way of Northern Cameron County to support the community response to COVID-19 in Brownsville and Harlingen.

The funding will help deliver critical relief by providing these organizations with more support to address supplies, food, shelter, and basic needs.

“It’s important in times of community need that we all work together,” said Alma Ortega Johnson, region bank president for South Texas. “We’re grateful for the leadership of these organizations for their ability to act quickly in caring for our local residents. We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation.”

This donation is part of the $175 million in aid Wells Fargo announced in March to help address food, shelter, small business and housing stability, as well as provide help to public health organizations nationwide.

More about

Posted in on Thursday, April 9, 2020 6:00 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]