Wells Fargo donating $70K to community groups providing virus relief

The Wells Fargo Foundation is donating $70,000 to CDC of Brownsville Inc., United Way of Southern Cameron County, and United Way of Northern Cameron County to support the community response to COVID-19 in Brownsville and Harlingen.

The funding will help deliver critical relief by providing these organizations with more support to address supplies, food, shelter, and basic needs.

“It’s important in times of community need that we all work together,” said Alma Ortega Johnson, region bank president for South Texas. “We’re grateful for the leadership of these organizations for their ability to act quickly in caring for our local residents. We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation.”

This donation is part of the $175 million in aid Wells Fargo announced in March to help address food, shelter, small business and housing stability, as well as provide help to public health organizations nationwide.