Weekend blaze kills San Benito man

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 3:39 pm

Weekend blaze kills San Benito man By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

A weekend house fire claimed the life of a 51-year-old man Saturday morning.

San Benito police and fire officials responded to the burning home in the 100 block of South Dick Dowling Street at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the City of San Benito.

When firefighters arrived they found Javier de la Fuente unresponsive on the floor of the smoke filled home.

Rescue crews removed de la Fuente from the building so they could put out the fire, but he died from his injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death. Investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.

