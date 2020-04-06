Wearing face masks recommended in Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. on Tuesday is recommending that everyone wear a face mask when venturing out to the stores and pharmacies and other businesses in the county.

Trevino’s recommendation follows the county’s first COVID-19 death involving an 81-year-old man who was a resident at Veranda Rehabilitation and Health Care facility in Harlingen.

The county judge announced the recommendation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

The judge also extended the "Shelter in Place" order for another two weeks.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County including one death linked to the virus, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.