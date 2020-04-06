Wearing face masks recommended in Cameron County - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Wearing face masks recommended in Cameron County

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 2:09 pm

Wearing face masks recommended in Cameron County By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. on Tuesday is recommending that  everyone wear a face mask when venturing out to the stores and pharmacies and other businesses in the county.

Trevino’s recommendation follows the county’s first COVID-19 death involving an 81-year-old man who was a resident at Veranda Rehabilitation and Health Care facility in Harlingen.

The county judge announced the recommendation at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. 

The judge also extended the "Shelter in Place" order for another two weeks.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County including one death linked to the virus, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.

Posted in on Monday, April 6, 2020 2:09 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]