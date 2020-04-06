Wearing face masks recommended in Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. on Monday is recommending for everyone to wear a face mask or other face covering when venturing out to the stores and pharmacies and other businesses.

Trevino’s recommendation comes following the county’s first COVID-19 death involving an 81-year-old Harlingen man who was a resident at Veranda Rehabilitation and Health Care facility.

The county judge also said he is extending the “Shelter in Place” for another two weeks.

As of Sunday, there have been 87 cases of COVID-19 in Cameron County including one death linked to the virus, 99 in Hidalgo County, seven in Starr County and five cases in Willacy County with one fatality linked to the virus.