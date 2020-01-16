Water boil order lifted for BPUB customers - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Water boil order lifted for BPUB customers

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:04 pm

Staff report Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has lifted its boil water notice for a large section of the city.

BPUB says after conducting water samples at 10 areas they found the water to be safe to drink.

All customers living within the boundaries south of FM 802 Ruben Torres Boulevard, north of FM 511/Dockberry Road, east of Central Avenue and west of Oklahoma Avenue no longer need to boil the water.

On Wednesday night a water main break on a 16-inch pipe caused pressure to drop below the recommended levels.

If you have any questions, you can call BPUB at (956) 983-6300.

