Walmart to host free wellness events - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Walmart to host free wellness events

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 8:30 am

Walmart to host free wellness events Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Walmart will be hosting free wellness events in stores across Brownsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday including free health screenings and demos, and low-cost flu shots and immunizations.

With the rise of flu activity this season, Walmart is on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu, officials said. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. including Texas, and is expected to continue for weeks, with Influenza B being the most common type of flu circulating in the state.

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include:

  • Low-cost flu shots and immunizations
  • Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
  • Giveaways
  • Wellness demos

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events.

Posted in on Friday, January 10, 2020 8:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]