Walmart to host free wellness events

Walmart will be hosting free wellness events in stores across Brownsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday including free health screenings and demos, and low-cost flu shots and immunizations.

With the rise of flu activity this season, Walmart is on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu, officials said. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. including Texas, and is expected to continue for weeks, with Influenza B being the most common type of flu circulating in the state.

Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events.