Walmart has joined H-E-B in changing its hours of operation in order to restock its shelves with items sought by its customers.

Starting Sunday, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, store officials stated in a press release.

Walmart officials said this will help ensure its associates are able to stock the products its customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.