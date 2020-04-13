Virus cases reaches 216 in Cameron County, one third have recovered - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Virus cases reaches 216 in Cameron County, one third have recovered

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 8:04 pm

Virus cases reaches 216 in Cameron County, one third have recovered Staff report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County officials there are 21 new reports of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the county to 216. The newest patients run in age from nine to 95.

Officials say 70 have recovered from the virus.

Nearly half of the cases are tied to two Harlingen nursing homes.

Officials say to date Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare has 17 employees, five relatives of employees and 47 residents who have tested positive. One employee and one patient have died.

The nursing home has 37 employees and 24 residents who have tested negative and 37 other awaiting test results.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 11 employees and 15 residents who have tested positive, including one who has passed away. One employee and two residents tested negative and 17 others are awaiting results.

Patients at the new nursing homes who have tested positive continue to be in isolation and employees who have pending results are not working at the facility.

More about

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 8:04 pm. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]