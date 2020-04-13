Virus cases reaches 216 in Cameron County, one third have recovered

Cameron County officials there are 21 new reports of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the county to 216. The newest patients run in age from nine to 95.

Officials say 70 have recovered from the virus.

Nearly half of the cases are tied to two Harlingen nursing homes.

Officials say to date Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare has 17 employees, five relatives of employees and 47 residents who have tested positive. One employee and one patient have died.

The nursing home has 37 employees and 24 residents who have tested negative and 37 other awaiting test results.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 11 employees and 15 residents who have tested positive, including one who has passed away. One employee and two residents tested negative and 17 others are awaiting results.

Patients at the new nursing homes who have tested positive continue to be in isolation and employees who have pending results are not working at the facility.