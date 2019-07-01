Denise Cathey
Mourners gather holding lit candles in remembrance of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Angie Valeria Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, during a candlelight vigil at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. Angry Tias and Abuelas of the Rio Grande Valley hosted the vigil in remembrance of the father and daughter who drowned crossing the Rio Grande River the previous Sunday. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
A framed photo of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Angie Valeria sits on an altar with flowers during a candlelight vigil in their name Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019 at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/ The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Candles line a stone platform overlooking a section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, during a candlelight vigil for Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Angie Valeria at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Vigil attendees hold signs advocating against the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, during a candlelight vigil at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Silvia Vidal lights her candle off her sister Mayeli's Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, during a candlelight vigil for Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Angie Valeria at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Rowena Cleghorn holds up her lit candle Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019, during a candlelight vigil for Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter Angie Valeria at Alice Hope Wilson Park in Brownsville, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Vigil honors drowned migrants
Staff report
Brownsville Herald
About 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Alice Hope Wilson Park near the Gateway International Bridge and the border with Mexico.
The vigil was held in honor of Oscar Alberto Martínez, 25, and his daughter Valeria, 23 months, from El Salvador who drowned a week ago in the Rio Grande trying to reach Brownsville from Matamoros. The bodies of Oscar and Valeria were returned to El Salvador on Sunday for burial.
The Associated Press reported about 200 relatives and friends followed a hearse bearing the bodies of Óscar Martínez and Valeria inside La Bermeja municipal cemetery in southern San Salvador. The ceremony was private, and journalists were not allowed access.
