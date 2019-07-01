Vigil honors drowned migrants - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Vigil honors drowned migrants

Posted: Monday, July 1, 2019 6:00 pm

Vigil honors drowned migrants Staff report Brownsville Herald

About 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Alice Hope Wilson Park near the Gateway International Bridge and the border with Mexico.

The vigil was held in honor of Oscar Alberto Martínez, 25, and his daughter Valeria, 23 months, from El Salvador who drowned a week ago in the Rio Grande trying to reach Brownsville from Matamoros. The bodies of Oscar and Valeria were returned to El Salvador on Sunday for burial.

The Associated Press reported about 200 relatives and friends followed a hearse bearing the bodies of Óscar Martínez and Valeria inside La Bermeja municipal cemetery in southern San Salvador. The ceremony was private, and journalists were not allowed access.

Posted in on Monday, July 1, 2019 6:00 pm.

Calendar

