‘Viejitos’ has become a Charro Days tradition

The last time the BISD Children’s Parade during Charro Days included all BISD schools was about 1985, the year Rosie Mireles started as a special education aide at Russell Elementary School and began teaching “La Danza de los Viejitos” as part of the school’s Charro Days activities.

“La Danza de los Viejitos,” which translates as Dance of the Old Men, has been a Charro Days tradition for years. Mireles and a group of volunteers carefully maintain the serapes, hats and walking canes used in the dance.

By chance it is Russell’s turn in the rotation to perform at Fiesta Folklorica on the Monday of Charro Days, and therefore in the BISD Children’s Charro Days Parade. Russell will lead off the parade.

“In 1985, when I got here, all the schools would dance. Then it was every two years, then every three years, every four and now it’s every five years,” Mireles said. “I always get a small group of 10 to 15 kids and we go to the nursing homes and day care centers and dance.”

The costumes have expressive masks and with the walking canes tapping, the dance evokes laughter from someone watching. But the masks cause the wearer to sweat, even inside where it’s air conditioned, so Mireles is careful to give the children breaks. They’ve been practicing since December.

Zachary Martinez and Guillermo Vattiera paired off during practice Wednesday afternoon. They agreed that they enjoy making people laugh during the dance and the best way to do that is to shake a lot.

Marcos Saldivar, a fifth-grader, said he’s been a viejitos dancer since kindergarten.

“It’s kind of good exercise and it’s very fun,” he said. “When doing the ‘raspa’ I usually sweat a lot.”

Sandra Sanchez, whose daughter Cilicia Sanchez is in pre-kindergarten, said Mireles invited Cilicia to be a viejitos dancer this year, her first year in school.

“She loves doing it, being around the other kids,” Sanchez said. “This is a tradition.”

“Viejitos is a tradition and I love doing it,” Mireles said. “We take them to the nursing homes. This is new to the children. They’re like wow.”

