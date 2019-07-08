Vice President Mike Pence, US Senators to visit McAllen on Friday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Vice President Mike Pence, US Senators to visit McAllen on Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 8, 2019 3:56 pm

Vice President Mike Pence, US Senators to visit McAllen on Friday By Mitchell Ferman, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

Vice President Mike Pence and a group of Republican and Democratic U.S. Senators will visit McAllen on Friday as national attention on the southern border has mounted over the conditions of migrants in federal custody.

Pence and senators from the Senate Judiciary Committee are expected to conduct private meetings with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in McAllen, home to a large Border Patrol temporary detention facility which was built in 2014.

Officials opened up the facility for a rare tour to the news media in June. The Monitor was not invited to that event.

Last week the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a report on five different Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley, detailing squalid conditions.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, who has toured the facility before, visited again last week. Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is not expected to return with the delegation Friday. It is unclear if U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, also on the committee, will be part of the Friday visit, but the trip will be Pence’s second to South Texas in the past two years.

“The Senate passed bipartisan humanitarian relief – but much more must be done to SECURE our border & end this crisis!” Pence wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Posted in on Monday, July 8, 2019 3:56 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]