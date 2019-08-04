Veterans supporting veterans: Outing raises funds for cancer patient

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association held a “Family Fun Day” fundraiser where veterans and their families enjoyed an afternoon of BBQ, games, bouncer, water balloons and music on Saturday at the Dean Porter Park.

The main purpose of the event was to support a veteran who is sadly undergoing cancer treatment. Organizers of the event said even though the main purpose was to support her, they also wanted veterans and their families to have a great time at the event.

“We have a veteran who came to our office and has stage four cancer. So, we were going to have a family fun day anyway so we decided to make it about her,” Leah Leggett Martinez, STAIVA executive director, said. “It is important to have family events because you just need to have quality time with your family. Sometimes we are all just so busy that we forget life is more than just doing homework, more than just sitting at the house for the summer.”

The main purpose of STAIVA is to foster, assist and empower veterans from the Rio Grande Valley. The nonprofit was founded in 2013 and assists veterans and family members with Veteran Assistance claims such as congressional inquiries on claim status, educational benefits where they register veterans and their families for educational benefits on higher education and employment assistance by assisting veterans in reestablishing themselves in the job market.

The association also helps with electricity bills, providing air conditioners for their home and many other services such as the gas they need to drive back and forth to college.

“I am a veteran so I know how it is to get out of the military and not know what to do and that’s one thing that our staff does: if you need to get a job we help you find employment, compensations, there’s all types of things,” Leggett Martinez said. “We would like them to come. Just come by the office and if you need anything, light bill, electricity, maybe you don’t have an air conditioner for your house ... simple things like that; we are here to help.”

Board Member Jesus Chapa said it is important for veterans in the community to know about STAIVA because there are many services available for them that the government does not offer. Their office is located at 519 E. Madison St.

“There are not many veteran organizations that help out with things that the government does not help.”

