Veterans Honored: March recognizes military service

A crowd of more than 100 veterans, alongside family members, friends and supporters marched down Central Boulevard in celebration of Veterans Day Monday morning.

Veterans of all ages bearing flags and wearing hats, uniforms, and medals walked the mile-long stretch between the H-E-B at Central Boulevard and Veterans Park, where organizers held a flag-raising ceremony.

Cameron County Judge County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. addressed the crowd, saying, “There should never be a question of giving thanks to those that have served.”

Also present was District Attorney Luis V. Saenz, who said that he attended the march and ceremonies to “salute our troops.”

Members of the local American Legion Post 43 raised a flag bearing the logo of The National League of Families, honoring POW/MIA soldiers who went missing during the Vietnam War.

Marchers were greeted by honks from passing cars, as well as a line of young Brownsville residents in front of a local health clinic, who cheered and shouted “thank you” as the parade made its way down the boulevard.

The march was led by a troop of Vietnam Marine Corps veterans in full uniform. One came from Michigan to celebrate with his friends, saying “It’s important to be here. We’re some of the last ones left in our generation.”

Another Vietnam vet, Tony Tamayo, walked the march for the first time in his life.

“I usually use a scooter. I decided this year I should walk it because it might be my last,” said Tamayo, 72, accompanied by two friends.

Tamayo is one of five generations in the family who have served in the military. He is disabled and is a patient of the Veterans Administration.

The veteran explained that he often spends his time helping younger peers sign up for the benefits they’re eligible to receive from the agency.

Tamayo’s friend, Phyllis Clipper, has attended the march every year since its inception. She explained that many young veterans don’t realize they’re entitled to the services.

“It’s important that people hear good things about the VA,” she said, referencing negative coverage of the agency, which in past years has been notoriously under-funded.

“Down the road, those services will be incredibly important for these young men,” she added.

Diana Ybarra, another disabled marcher, said she and her husband have walked every single year, 12 years in a row, to honor their two sons.

Ybarra held both of their portraits in her left hand and cane in the other as she made her way down the road. Her sons served four and 10 years in the Army and National Guard. One was deployed to Iraq and is now disabled.

“We say that if they pushed through, we can push through the walk. And we do,” she said.

