Vela urges veterans, disabled to register for child payments by May 5

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 12:07 pm

Posted: Monday, April 27, 2020 12:07 pm

Vela urges veterans, disabled to register for child payments by May 5

The Internal Revenue Service has set a deadline of Tuesday, May 5, for some veterans and disabled Americans to request an additional $500 child payment.

U.S. Rep. Filemeon Vela said this deadline applies to veterans receiving compensation for service-connected disabilities or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients who do not file annual tax returns.

Disabled veterans and those receiving SSI are eligible for payments of $1,200 and also $500 payments for dependent children under 17 years of age. Because the IRS does not have information regarding dependents for these individuals, they must request these funds through an on-line portal at IRS.GOV by May 5.

“In these challenging times, Congress intended the $1,2000 Economic Impact Payments to provide some relief to families as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19. The IRS must work quickly to get these funds into the hands of those impacted by this pandemic, including seniors, veterans, and our disabled community,” said Vela said. “The weeks and months ahead may bring new challenges as we slowly begin to return to normalcy. These payments, along with expanded unemployment benefits, small business aid, and assistance to local governments and health care providers were intended to provide some support as we work to recover from the impacts of this virus.”

Social Security recipients are scheduled to receive their payments to the account registered with Social Security beginning this week, and veterans and SSI recipients will receive funds electronically in mid-May.

If you need assistance accessing the online portal, you may contact Rep. Vela’s Brownsville district office at (956) 544-8352.

