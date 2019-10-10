Vela issues statement on migrant bridge protest - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Vela issues statement on migrant bridge protest

Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 12:41 pm

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX)

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-TX) issued the following statement regarding the asylum-seeker protest at the Gateway bridge:

“Trump's illegal and inhumane ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy has forced asylum seekers to live in horrendous squalor. Today’s events are the predictable result of this policy. Forcing asylum seekers to live in miserable refugee camps has only made a bad situation worse and has now negatively impacted the flow of trade and travel at our border. The Trump administration should immediately reverse this policy, afford these individuals their due process rights, and allow them to stay in the United States while their claims are adjudicated as our laws dictate and as we have historically done.

“At a minimum, the administration should task the United States Agency for International Development to work with our Mexican counterparts and the U.N. High Commission for Refugees to ensure humane living conditions for suffering claimants while they await resolution of their claims, and immediately stop returning vulnerable migrants like pregnant women, children, and at-risk LGBTQ asylum-seekers to Mexico.

“This is not only the legal and right thing to do, it is the moral thing to do.”

