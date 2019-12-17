Vela honors Vietnam vets

More than 150 Vietnam veterans from the Rio Grande Valley were honored Monday during pinning ceremonies hosted by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville.

The ceremonies, which were held in Port Isabel and Donna, are part of the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration program that recognizes veterans and their families for their service.

Thirty veterans in Port Isabel, and more than 120 in Donna, received the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin provided by the official Commemoration office for their active duty service between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

“ It was my honor to recognize these great American veterans for their service and sacrifices to our country and their continued work in the community,” said Vela. “I am deeply grateful for all they have done for our nation.”

Vela was joined by National Guard Brigadier General Greg Chaney, MAJ(P) Rodney Kelley, National Guard Government Relations Director Marcy Weldin, and local politicians.

The congressman’s office says he will host similar ceremonies in the coming year throughout his district.