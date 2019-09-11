Vela: Help available for Valley farmers hurt by natural disasters - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Vela: Help available for Valley farmers hurt by natural disasters

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 7:00 pm

Vela: Help available for Valley farmers hurt by natural disasters Staff Report Brownsville Herald

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced Wednesday that funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available to farmers hurt by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019.

“USDA’s Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) signup starts today (Wednesday)”, announced Vela. Counties in the 34th Texas Congressional district that qualified are Cameron (2018 and 2019), Hidalgo (2018 and 2019), Jim Wells (2018 only) and Willacy (2019 only).

“Considering the challenges our producers are currently facing every bit of assistance helps and I encourage them to visit their local FSA to see if they are eligible,” Vela said.

Over $3 billion is available through the disaster relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in early June. WHIP+ builds on its predecessor program, the 2017 WHIP that was authorized by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.

The new relief package included programs to cover losses of eligible farm stored commodities due to eligible disaster events in 2018 and 2019 and prevented planting supplemental disaster payments will provide support to producers who were prevented from planting eligible crops for the 2019 crop year.

More information about WHIP+ can be found online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover/whip-plus or by contacting or visiting your local FSA office.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 7:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]