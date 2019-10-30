Vela denounces Trump administration’s migrant policies

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, denounced the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) on the House floor on Tuesday, where he cited deteriorating conditions in migrant tent camps across the border in Matamoros.

MPP, also known as “Remain in Mexico”, was announced by former United States Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in January and requires asylum seekers hoping to enter the United States to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed in U.S. immigration courts.

Vela’s comments came in response to an article published by the Texas Tribune on Friday which detailed conditions in the camps near the Gateway International Bridge including a lack of food, no running water, an inadequate number of toilet facilities, and no cleaning supplies.

Families who are seeking asylum are forced to bathe and wash clothing in the nearby Rio Grande and have little to no protection from the elements. Those who spoke to the Tribune shared that their belongings are soaked every time it rains.

Aside from abysmal sanitary conditions, migrants must navigate dangerous conditions on the streets of Matamoros. As recently as April, the U.S. Department of State issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas due to increased levels of crime and kidnapping.

The Overseas Security Advisory Council wrote in a report from the same month that, “There is serious risk from crime in Matamoros. Violent crime, such as murder, armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, extortion, and sexual assault, is common. Gang activity, including gun battles and blockades, is widespread.”

Vela described “America’s inhumanity” unfolding in Matamoros, where he notes many of his ancestors are buried and recalls spending significant amounts of time in the city as a child.

The congressman also demanded that the Trump administration grant immediate access to the tent courts set up just past the bridge in Brownsville. The press and the public have been barred from these makeshift courtrooms since the Trump administration set up the system in September.

The tent court system’s legality has been called into question by politicians, advocates, and attorneys. Vela noted that sometimes counsel has only 30 minutes to discuss cases with clients before hearings and called the system a “glaring effort to obliterate due process” and a “judicial charade”.

On the House floor, Vela specified that less than 2 percent of asylum seekers who attend these courts have legal counsel. Judges hear the cases through closed-circuit television connections.

Since September, reports have cited instances where families seeking asylum are unable to find a lawyer to hire on the streets of Mexico, while judges are unable to grant families the ability to enter the United States in order to find one as a direct result of MPP.

Vela asked that the United States hire more judges and that the Trump administration grant asylum seekers the right to wait out the adjudication of their cases in dignity and with due process, asking, “What is there to hide?”

