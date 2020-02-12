Vegan Valentine’s: Local resident makes vegan ‘gansitos’ and desserts

Colorful metallic vegansitos with little heart sprinkles and pink and red conchas of sweet bread are among the desserts Amanda Nolan, the founder and owner of Sweet Craft Vegan, has created for this Valentine’s Day.

All items are vegan and you may have tried them before at some of the places where she delivers such as 7th and Park. Her vegan entrepreneur journey started when she went vegan and did not find any vegan desserts.

“I went vegan for a lot of reasons five years ago and I liked to bake since before that, so there were some times when I wanted desserts and there was not any of that, so, I started baking myself and I got better and better and I eventually started selling them,” Nolan said while sitting outside of 7th and Park after she delivered several items such as vegan conchas.

“At first it was just cookies and brownies and I would sell them for like $1 … I really don’t know how this happened it just kept happening.”

Nolan did a few semesters in college studying art but her passion for baking was stronger. She now works at Linda’s Cakes as a decorator but hopes to one day have her own shop.

“I would love to have a store, my own bakery; that’s my dream, hopefully it happens soon. I don’t really know, I don’t have any plans, I want to see where it takes me and hopefully it goes well,” she said.

Her vegansitos are the vegan version of gansitos, a Mexican filled snack cake covered in chocolate. The vegansitos are her best-seller item.

“I didn’t make them for a long time because it seemed like a pain, they seemed very difficult to make and then I had a few people suggest that I do it and they would be like ‘make gansitos’ … so I did it and people really liked them,” Nolan said.

The entrepreneur said even though she hasn’t taken any classes about desserts and decoration, she has learned a lot from the people she has worked with. She said it is important for the community to support local businesses.

“When you’re supporting a local business, you’re helping somebody follow their dreams, you’re helping somebody survive and it’s so important because it is just you, it is not a corporation,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, it really, really is and unless you love it it’s probably not worth all the work.”

For more information about the desserts visit @sweetcraftvegan on Facebook and Instagram or call her at (956) 832-9477.

