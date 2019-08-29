VBMC to host breastfeeding health fair - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

VBMC to host breastfeeding health fair

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:00 pm

VBMC to host breastfeeding health fair Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Valley Baptist Medical Center will wrap up National Breastfeeding Month by hosting its Annual Breastfeeding Health Fair Saturday at Linear Park.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brownsville Farmer’s Market.

During the free event, participants will have the opportunity to receive valuable information on breastfeeding, safe practices during pregnancy, and safe baby practices in both English and Spanish, said Samantha Martinez, clinical supervisor of children’s services at Valley Baptist-Brownsville.

Free glucose and blood pressure screenings will be available, in addition to free giveaways aimed at supporting new mothers on their breastfeeding journey.

“This will be our third breastfeeding fair, and it’s so important because it allows us to reach out to our local moms directly,” Martinez said. “We want our whole community to be involved in our breastfeeding initiatives, because together we are ensuring the success of our breastfeeding moms. We want them to know that we dearly believe in the benefits of breastfeeding, and we have a high standard when it comes to the success of breastfeeding, not just at Valley Baptist, but community wide.”

Marimer Morales, registered nurse for lactation services at Valley Baptist-Brownsville, said it is important for mothers and families to have as many opportunities as possible to learn about the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby alike. This month’s fair is a special addition to the regular, free Lamaze and childbirth education classes offered at both Valley Baptist-Harlingen and Valley Baptist-Brownsville each month.

Posted in on Thursday, August 29, 2019 8:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]