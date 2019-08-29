VBMC to host breastfeeding health fair

Valley Baptist Medical Center will wrap up National Breastfeeding Month by hosting its Annual Breastfeeding Health Fair Saturday at Linear Park.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brownsville Farmer’s Market.

During the free event, participants will have the opportunity to receive valuable information on breastfeeding, safe practices during pregnancy, and safe baby practices in both English and Spanish, said Samantha Martinez, clinical supervisor of children’s services at Valley Baptist-Brownsville.

Free glucose and blood pressure screenings will be available, in addition to free giveaways aimed at supporting new mothers on their breastfeeding journey.

“This will be our third breastfeeding fair, and it’s so important because it allows us to reach out to our local moms directly,” Martinez said. “We want our whole community to be involved in our breastfeeding initiatives, because together we are ensuring the success of our breastfeeding moms. We want them to know that we dearly believe in the benefits of breastfeeding, and we have a high standard when it comes to the success of breastfeeding, not just at Valley Baptist, but community wide.”

Marimer Morales, registered nurse for lactation services at Valley Baptist-Brownsville, said it is important for mothers and families to have as many opportunities as possible to learn about the benefits of breastfeeding for mother and baby alike. This month’s fair is a special addition to the regular, free Lamaze and childbirth education classes offered at both Valley Baptist-Harlingen and Valley Baptist-Brownsville each month.