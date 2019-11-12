VBMC-Brownsville earns ‘A’ in patient safety

Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville received its fifth-consecutive “A” rating in The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2019 Safety Score, demonstrating the hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership by protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Score is a rating system designed to give consumers information they can use to make healthcare decisions for themselves or a loved one. The Leapfrog Group assigns A, B, C, D, and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“People assume that hospitals will heal them and keep them from harm. Although we are honored that our patients trust us to deliver excellent and safe care, that trust must be earned. Our ‘A’ grade from Leapfrog is national recognition that we have earned that trust by providing care that is only found in the top hospitals in the country,” said Leslie Bingham, CEO of Valley Baptist Brownsville. “The fact that we continue to achieve ‘A’ status year after year is a direct reflection of the commitment of every physician and staff member on our care team.”