Valley to experience “first real” cold front Friday

The Rio Grande Valley will experience its “first real” cold front of the fall season Friday as cold weather pushes its way through the area late Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the front should reach the Valley roughly between 4 to 6 p.m. bringing winds of 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts of 40 mph.

Although it’s unknown just how far the temperatures will dip Friday night, Valley residents will wake up to temperatures in the 50s by sunrise Saturday, reports Joshua J. Schroeder, science and operations officer at the NWS.

“The cool, breezy, and somewhat dreary conditions are expected to persist through Saturday, especially in the mid-Lower RGV, as temperatures will struggle to recover to 70,” Schroeder writes in his forecast.