Valley to experience “first real” cold front Friday - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley to experience “first real” cold front Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:34 pm

Valley to experience “first real” cold front Friday By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The Rio Grande Valley will experience its “first real” cold front of the fall season Friday as cold weather pushes its way through the area late Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville reports the front should reach the Valley roughly between 4 to 6 p.m. bringing winds of 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts of 40 mph.

Although it’s unknown just how far the temperatures will dip Friday night, Valley residents will wake up to temperatures in the 50s by sunrise Saturday, reports Joshua J. Schroeder, science and operations officer at the NWS.

“The cool, breezy, and somewhat dreary conditions are expected to persist through Saturday, especially in the mid-Lower RGV, as temperatures will struggle to recover to 70,” Schroeder writes in his forecast.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:34 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]