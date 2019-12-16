Valley sales tax numbers roar for Oct., but Harlingen lags - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley sales tax numbers roar for Oct., but Harlingen lags

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 16, 2019 10:45 am

Valley sales tax numbers roar for Oct., but Harlingen lags By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The city of Harlingen’s lackluster numbers in sales tax reimbursements this year continued to sag in October, the only major city in Cameron County to post negative numbers in an otherwise strong Valley showing.

Brownsville was up 6.42 percent.

Harlingen showed a drop of 2.75 percent for the month, but remained in positive numbers for the year at plus 1.27 percent.

Elsewhere double-digit increases in October over the previous year were reported by Rio Hondo (up 26.75 percent), South Padre Island (up 24.44 percent), Los Fresnos (up 22.88 percent), San Benito (up 28.83 percent), La Feria (up 16.45 percent) and Port Isabel (up 15.89 percent).

In Willacy County, Raymondville saw a drop for the month of 18.43 percent and Lyford showed another very strong month, up 48.83 percent.

The sales tax reimbursements are seen as an indicator of the health of a city’s retail sector. Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for the month, 7.8 percent more than a year ago.

In Hidalgo County, several cities reversed negative numbers from September, with Edinburg leading the way at up 7.57 percent. Pharr was up 3.55 percent, Mission up 3.41 percent, Weslaco up 3.37 percent and McAllen up 3.19 percent.

The only city posting negative numbers for October in Hidalgo County was Mercedes, down 20.05 percent.

The allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

rkelley@valleystar.com

Posted in on Monday, December 16, 2019 10:45 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]