Valley Regional offering to take back opioids

The Drug Enforcement Administration says many Americans who abuse prescription drugs get them from a relative or friend’s medicine cabinet.

On Saturday, Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville will hold “Crush the Crisis,” a collection point for area residents to safely and anonymously dispose of unwanted medications like Codeine, Hydrocodone, Demerol, Oxycodone, Darvon and other opioids.

The hospital will set up a drive-thru area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, in the main entrance at 100 E. Alton Gloor Blvd.

“This is a ‘no-questions-asked’ collection designed to safely capture and dispose of addictive prescription pain medications before they fall into the wrong hands,” said Dr. Stephen Nesbit, chief medical officer of HCA Gulf Coast Division of which Valley Regional Medical Center is an affiliate. “If you are no longer on a medication, whether or not it has expired, it needs to be removed.”

The hospital says it will not be accepting needles, syringes, lancets or liquids.