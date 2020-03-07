Valley Regional initiates new visiting hours policy - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Valley Regional initiates new visiting hours policy

Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2020 8:30 am

Valley Regional initiates new visiting hours policy

Valley Regional Medical Center has initiated new visitor policies to safeguard its staff and patients and hospitals continue to screen and assess for COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus.

“While we understand the importance of in-hospital patients having friends, family and loved ones by their side, this measure is a necessary step in order to protect our patient and colleagues and patients,” explains Dr. Mujtaba Ali-Khan, HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division chief medical officer.

Effective immediately and until further notice, Valley Regional Medical Center will allow two visitors at a time per patient. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Under the new visitation rules, one visitor can stay overnight with laboring mothers, NICU and pediatric patients.

Entry points at Valley Regional Medical Center also are now staffed to screen visitors based on the health system’s protocols for identifying and assessing for COVID-19.

Additionally, all visitors to the hospital will be screened by answering a series of questions about recent travel and current health.

The hospital will maintain a separate employee entrance.

“Our best advice is to limit visitation during this time,” Ali-Khan adds.

Posted in on Saturday, March 7, 2020 8:30 am.

