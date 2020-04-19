Valley Regional hospitals donates thousands to food bank

Valley Regional Medical Center and Rio Grande Regional Hospital, affiliates of HCA Healthcare, provided $20,000 in grants to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley for the Coronavirus Resource Readiness and Response Campaign.

The $20,000 in grants will allow the Food Bank of the RGV to produce 100,000 meals.

“Like our colleagues that are serving on the frontlines of this crisis by providing lifesaving care to patients, local organizations are also stepping up to address the needs of their communities in remarkable ways, including emergency response, addressing food shortages and providing childcare for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare.”

“For the first time, we are seeing people who were once donors now be in a situation where they are asking for help,” said Stuart Haniff, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley chief executive officer. “HCA Healthcare’s donation will supply 100,000 meals for those in need. We have been serving the community for 35 years and will continue to do so during this time with donations like the one we received. Our goal is awareness of the needs and opportunities for our community.”

“We are pleased to support an organization that serves our entire Rio Grande community,” said Art Garza, Valley Regional Medical Center chief executive officer.

“Improving lives through food assistance, nutrition education, and access to community services is a priority for our community and we are grateful for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley” said Cris Rivera, Rio Grande Regional Hospital chief executive officer.