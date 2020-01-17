Valley Regional donates surplus equipment to Mexican hospitals - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley Regional donates surplus equipment to Mexican hospitals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 8:30 pm

Valley Regional donates surplus equipment to Mexican hospitals Special to the Herald Brownsville Herald

Valley Regional Medical Center donated $1.5 million in medical and non-medical equipment, office furniture, and supplies to nonprofit clinics and hospitals in the state of Tamaulipas.

Over the past five years, Valley Regional Medical Center invested close to $25 million dollars in upgrading emergency services, medical and surgical units and introducing surgical robots and other medical devices, which resulted in a surplus of unused medical equipment.

In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Brownsville Sunrise, the hospital met representatives from the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF) and agreed to work in partnership with Rotarians in both Brownsville and Matamoros.

Rotarians and representatives from the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Department and the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF) celebrated the international partnership and donation. After the ceremony, Rotarians began loading the donated equipment into trailers for transport into Mexico.

Posted in on Friday, January 17, 2020 8:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]