Valley Regional donates surplus equipment to Mexican hospitals

Valley Regional Medical Center donated $1.5 million in medical and non-medical equipment, office furniture, and supplies to nonprofit clinics and hospitals in the state of Tamaulipas.

Over the past five years, Valley Regional Medical Center invested close to $25 million dollars in upgrading emergency services, medical and surgical units and introducing surgical robots and other medical devices, which resulted in a surplus of unused medical equipment.

In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Brownsville Sunrise, the hospital met representatives from the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF) and agreed to work in partnership with Rotarians in both Brownsville and Matamoros.

Rotarians and representatives from the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Department and the National System for Integral Family Development (DIF) celebrated the international partnership and donation. After the ceremony, Rotarians began loading the donated equipment into trailers for transport into Mexico.