Valley man gets 25 years in state prison for sexual assault of a child

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 11:09 am

A Hargill man was handed a 25 year prison sentence for the aggravated sexual assault of a nine-year-old child.

Juan Treviño, Jr., 62, who pleaded guilty to both felony charges, was sentenced by 389th District Court Judge Letty Lopez on Jan. 9.

“There is nothing more precious than the life of a child,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “We will continue to do everything we can to work with law enforcement to bring sexual predators to justice.”

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Treviño on Aug. 21. The victim was nine-years-old at the time of the assaults, which took place on Feb. 14, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2019.

