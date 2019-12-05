Valley man facing 18 counts in child sex abuse case

EDINBURG — A Mission man facing 18 counts, in two separate cases, of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child was arraigned here Wednesday morning.

Wearing shackles and an orange jumpsuit, Luis Nava Jr., 53, was taken before Judge Letty Lopez in the 389th District Court on charges dating as far back as early 2000.

Nava, who is known to be a painter in the Mission area, is facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, seven counts of sexual assault of a child and eight counts of indecency with a child sexual abuse, totaling $700,000 in total bonds.

“This case started from back in early 2000,” Sgt. Mario Montalvo, spokesperson for the Department of Public Transportation, said after the arraignment. “We’re asking the public, if you do have any information or if there are any other victims out there, please don’t be afraid to reach out to our Texas Rangers Division. We are here to assist. We’re here to listen to you, to hear you out, and to help you out. So please come forward.”

During the arraignment, Nava’s attorney, Juan Alvarez, asked Judge Lopez to place Nava in solitary confinement. Lopez said that she had never had someone request to be placed in solitary confinement.

Alvarez said that his client had gotten threats and does not want to get hurt.

“All incidents are children. Therefore, we’re asking family members if you do know that your child is a victim of Luis Nava, please come forward,” Montalvo said. “The Texas Rangers are obviously going to proceed.”

Nava is expected to appear back in court for a pretrial on Jan. 23, with trial slated for Jan. 27.

Montalvo is encouraging anyone who may be a victim of Nava, or who knows someone who may be a victim to contact DPS at (956) 565-7600.

