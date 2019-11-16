Valley jobless rates hold steady at 5-6 percent - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley jobless rates hold steady at 5-6 percent

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:30 pm

Valley jobless rates hold steady at 5-6 percent By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — The Brownsville-Harlingen jobless rate held steady for October at a low 5.2 percent, the same as the previous month.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission Metropolitan Statistical Area, the jobless rate dropped from 5.8 percent to 5.6 percent for October. The unemployment rate in both Valley areas was basically unchanged from a year ago.

Statewide the jobless rate held steady at 3.4 percent in October, marking the fifth straight month of record low unemployment which began in June. It continues the state’s lowest unemployment rate since tracking these numbers began in 1976.

“ This is yet another historic moment for Texas. For the past five months, our unemployment rate has remained at a record low,” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel.

In the past year, Texas employers have added 297,100 jobs. Total nonfarm annual employment growth was at 2.4 percent in October and has held at or above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

The leading job growth category in October was Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry, which added 9,700 jobs, followed by Professional and Business Services with 6,300 jobs and Education and Health Services which added 5,300 jobs.

The Midland MSA continued setting the standard for the state with the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.1 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.4 percent. The Austin-Round Rock, College Station-Bryan and Lubbock MSAs each recorded the third-lowest rate of 2.6 percent.

In South Texas, San Antonio’s jobless rate dropped from 3.0 percent to 2.9 percent in October, and Corpus Christi’s rate dropped from 4.1 percent to 3.9 percent for the past month.

Texas jobless rates

Oct. 2019 Sept. 2019 Oct. 2018

Brownsville-Harlingen 5.2 percent 5.2 percent 5.3 percent

McAllen-Edin-Mission 5.6 percent 5.8 percent 5.5 percent

San Antonio-New Brn 2.9 percent 3.0 percent 3.1 percent

Corpus Christi 3.9 percent 4.1 percent 4.3 percent

Source: Non-seasonally adjusted rates from Texas Workforce Commission

rkelley@valleystar.com

Posted in on Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]