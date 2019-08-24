Valley jobless rate numbers rose in July - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley jobless rate numbers rose in July

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Texas jobless rates

July 2019 June 2019 July 2018

Brownsville-Harlingen 5.8 percent 5.6 percent 6.6 percent

McAllen-Edin-Mission 6.7 percent 6.3 percent 7.0 percent

San Antonio-New Brn 3.3 percent 3.2 percent 3.5 percent

Corpus Christi 4.5 percent 4.4 percent 5.2 percent

Source: Non-seasonally adjusted rates from Texas Workforce Commission

Posted: Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:30 pm

Valley jobless rate numbers rose in July By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — The Texas jobless rate remained stable in July while Rio Grande Valley cities saw upticks in the number of workers without jobs.

The Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area saw its jobless rate increase to 5.8 percent from 5.6 percent in June. The rate still is substantially under the 7.0 number from July 2018.

In the McAllen-Mission-Edinburg MSA, the unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent from 6.3 percent in June. Last July the McAllen MSA had a jobless rate of 7.0 percent.

Statewide, the economy added 35,200 seasonally-adjusted total nonfarm positions. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.4 percent, which matches the all-time record low set in June. This record is currently the lowest the unemployment rate has been since series tracking began in 1976.

Texas employers added 323,300 jobs over the year. Total nonfarm annual employment growth was at 2.6 percent in July and has held above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

“ I am incredibly proud of our robust and ever-growing workforce,” said Julian Alvarez, Texas Workforce Commission commissioner representing labor. “Texas cannot have a record low unemployment rate without talented and skilled workers eager and ready to fill open positions.”

Leading job growth in July was the leisure and hospitality industry which added 8,300 jobs in July, followed by the construction industry with new 6,300 jobs and education and health services, which added 6,100 jobs.

“ The fact that Texas private-sector employers added 316,600 jobs this year speaks for itself,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel.

The Midland MSA recorded July’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.2 percent, followed by the Amarillo and Odessa MSAs, both of which recorded 2.8 percent.

rkelley@valleystar.com

Posted in on Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:30 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]