Valley gets taste of spring weather after record-breaking heat

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 7:30 pm

Cool weather has rolled into the Rio Grande Valley.

A front bringing comfortable weather arrived Monday on the heels of record-breaking triple-digit temperatures in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville.

On Sunday, the high in McAllen was 102 degrees while Brownsville saw 103 degrees and Harlingen sat at 102 degrees, all of which broke records going back to 1955 in McAllen, 1979 in Harlingen and 1969 in Brownsville.

But Monday was much different.

High temperatures across the Valley hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s while lows ranged from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.

And according to the National Weather Service, the cool weather is going to stick around for a few days.

“It looks like several great days of great weather for the next few days,” said Kirk Caceres, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Caceres said the pleasant weather is expected to last through Friday.

