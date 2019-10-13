Valley cities’ sales tax numbers reflect strong state economy - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Valley cities’ sales tax numbers reflect strong state economy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 1:59 pm

Valley cities’ sales tax numbers reflect strong state economy By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Cameron and Hidalgo counties’ biggest cities showed strong gains in state sales tax reimbursements for August, the Texas Office of the Comptroller reports.

Brownsville posted a 10.66 percent gain, among the biggest in the county. Harlingen posted its second positive month in a row after a string of negative sales tax numbers earlier in the year, and was up 3.85 percent for the month. For the year, the city is 1.71 percent above last year.

Elsewhere in Cameron, the included gainers were Rio Hondo (34.48 percent), San Benito (15.14 percent), South Padre Island (9.89 percent), Port Isabel (6.88 percent) and La Feria (4.50 percent).

The only city in Cameron County which posted negative numbers was Los Fresnos, down 3.77 percent, but still up 12.91 percent for the year.

The monthly state sales tax reimbursements are a rough indicator of the health of a city’s retail sector. Economic development experts consider a 2 percent increase the point of a positive result for a city over the course of a year.

In Willacy County, both Raymondville (down 29.13 percent) and Lyford (down 8.40 percent) posted negative numbers for August, but both remain in the plus column for the year. Raymondville is up 4.12 percent and Lyford up 47.62 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Edinburg led the way in August, up 13.73 percent over the same month a year ago.

Mission was up 8.75 percent, McAllen was up 3.30 percent, Weslaco improved by 3.17 percent and Pharr was up 3.04 percent. Mercedes was static at 0.0 percent.

Annual gains in Hidalgo County are even more impressive. Pharr is up 13.92 percent over last year, Edinburg is up 13.78 percent, McAllen has shown a gain of 9.72 percent, Mission is up 8.84 percent and Weslaco is up 5.84 percent.

Mercedes, heavily dependent on its outlet mall and the dollar-peso exchange rate, has been reversing its trend over the past two to three years and is up 2.31 percent for 2019.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced $773.1 million in sales tax allocations to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts would be distributed for the month of August.

That is a 5.1 percent increase from a year ago.

Monthly percent Annual percent

Cameron County

HARLINGEN Up 3.85 Up 1.71

SAN BENITO Up 15.14 Up 8.47

RIO HONDO Up 34.48 Up 28.79

LA FERIA Up 4.50 Up 5.44

S. PADRE ISL Up 9.89 Up 7.28

PORT ISABEL Up 6.88 Up 6.52

LOS FRESNOS Down 3.77 Up 12.91

BROWNSVILLE Up 10.66 Up 4.33

Willacy County

RAYMONDVILLE Down 29.13 Up 4.12

LYFORD Down 8.40 Up 47.62

Hidalgo County

MCALLEN Up 3.30 Up 9.72

MERCEDES Even 0.00 Up 2.31

EDINBURG Up 13.73 Up 13.78

PHARR Up 3.04 Up 13.92

MISSION Up 8.75 Up 8.84

WESLACO Up 3.17 Up 5.84

Source: Office of the Texas Comptroller. Allocations are based on sales made in August by businesses that report tax monthly.

rkelley@valleystar.com

Posted in on Sunday, October 13, 2019 1:59 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]