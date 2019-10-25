Valley cities post strong jobs numbers in Sept.

HARLINGEN — The jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen Metropolitan Statistical Area dropped nearly a half-point in September, dipping to 5.2 percent from 5.6 percent in August.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA, the jobless rate for September did show a half-point drop to 5.9 percent from 6.4 percent in August.

The statewide economy added a robust 7,600 seasonally adjusted non-farm positions, maintaining the Texas jobless rate at just 3.4 percent. That figure has held steady for four straight months, and matches the state’s all-time record low since job tracking began in 1976.

“Texas’s fourth straight month of record-setting low unemployment rates highlights the competitive strength of Texas businesses, whose broad-based growth across industries provides exceptional opportunities for our highly skilled workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Texas continues to be a national leader in job creation and the premier place to do business.”

For the year Texas employers have added 300,000 jobs. Total non-farm annual employment growth was at 2.4 percent in September and has held at or above 2.0 percent since February 2018.

“Texas’s labor force is made up of hard-working individuals who are eager to obtain the skills that our employers need,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Positive economic growth means continued opportunities for the expanding labor force in Texas.”

The leading area of job growth in September was the Professional and Business Services sector which added 9,600 jobs. Next was Construction with 7,200 jobs and Education and Health Services which added 1,800 jobs.

The Midland MSA recorded September’s lowest unemployment rate in the state with a rate of 2.0 percent, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.5. The Austin-Round Rock, College Station-Bryan and Odessa MSAs each recorded the third-lowest rate at 2.6 percent.

Texas jobless rates

Sept. 2019 August 2019 Sept. 2018

Brownsville-Harlingen 5.2 percent 5.6 percent 5.7 percent

McAllen-Edin-Mission 5.9 percent 6.4 percent 6.1 percent

San Antonio-New Brn 3.0 percent 3.2 percent 3.2 percent

Corpus Christi 4.1 percent 4.4 percent 4.7 percent

Source: Non-seasonally adjusted rates from Texas Workforce Commission

