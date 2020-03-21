Valley Baptist, city announce protocols to follow

The Valley Baptist Health System announced on their social media outlets that they want to remind everyone that emergency rooms are for emergencies only and hospitals are currently not public COVID-19 testing sites.

The hospital said they truly appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as the hospitals focus their efforts on caring for the patients, keeping their staff and physicians safe and helping the community heal.

“If you’ve been in contact with a person you believe to be COVID-19 positive but you are not showing any symptoms, please self-quarantine and contact your medical provider if you begin to show symptoms,” the statement reads.

The statement also stated that if one is experiencing emergency warning signs for coronavirus to seek medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

<< Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

<< Persistent pain or pressure in the chest.

<< New confusion or inability to arouse.

<< Bluish lips or face.

The hospital said the list is not all-inclusive and to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

On Saturday morning, the City of Brownsville released a statement on how to go about requesting the coronavirus test. The recommendation is to call first to allow healthcare professionals to pre-screen you and determine whether you need a COVID-19 test or are likely suffering from another form of respiratory infection or allergies.

“alling first allows your healthcare provider to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their staff, and other patients from exposure to COVID-19 if it is determined that you need to be tested,” the statement reads. “This helps slow the spread of the virus and helps to protect our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals from becoming ill.”

The statement says that COVID-19 testing is being performed by both private and public testing labs, however, a medical professional must first determine your eligibility for a test and then order one. For individuals with health insurance the recommendation is to call their healthcare provider to discuss the testing.

For individuals without health insurance the Cameron County Health Department has launched a COVID-19 hotline staffed to help residents with COVID-19 information. Those experiencing coronvirus-like symptoms who are uninsured and do not have an established doctor can call the hotline at (956) 247-3650 or the Department of State Health Services at 211.

“Do not go directly to a healthcare provider for testing unless you are directed to do so by hotline or have been ordered to do so by another healthcare or government professional,” the statement reads.

