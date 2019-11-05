Valley attorney granted bond; faces child porn charge

McALLEN — A court granted bond for a 66-year-old local attorney accused of a federal child pornography charge, records show.

Francisco “Frank” Javier Enriquez, who splits his time between McAllen and San Antonio, was granted a $100,000 bond last Thursday, a day after he was arrested by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents, specifically as part of an investigation by the HSI Rio Grande Valley child exploitation task force on charges he received pornography depicting children, the complaint filed Oct. 30, stated.

The HSI investigation into Enriquez, which began in April, led to the identification of a computer internet address, which was “offering to participate in the distribution of images and videos of child pornography” utilizing peer-to-peer software.

“Several videos were obtained from IP address 66.68.206.152, and reviewed as representative samples,” the document stated. “It was determined that the videos meet the federal definition of child pornography.”

The subsequent investigation led authorities to the location of the aforementioned computer — and after obtaining a search warrant for the corresponding location, 4200 Bicentennial Drive, Suite B, McAllen, agents searched the location and found the computer in question.

“Agents learned this office belongs to (Enriquez),” the complaint stated.

“The search revealed that a (peer-to-peer) file sharing software, often used to share child pornography, had been installed on a computer located within the office. Additionally, agents located child pornography on multiple devices found in (Enriquez’s) office.

Subsequently, Enriquez admitted he was familiar with BitTorrent, a (peer-to-peer) file sharing software, the record shows.

Last Thursday, the court granted Enriquez a $100,000 bond, with restrictions.

Among the restrictions, Enriquez must surrender his passport, refrain from excessive use of alcohol and be subject to random drug testing.

In addition, Enriquez must “participate in a program of inpatient/outpatient substance abuse therapy; do not possess or pursue any authentic, altered, or manufactured, in whatever form, material that depicts and/or describes ‘sexually explicit conduct,’ as defined in 18 U.S.C 2256(2) or child pornography,” court notes show.

Enriquez will also be placed on computer and internet restrictions, which extends to gaming consoles, without permission of pretrial services, and is also restricted from directly or indirectly contacting minors. He will also have supervised contact with his grandchildren in addition to active GPS monitoring, and a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew as well as reporting within 72 hours to law enforcement.

On Monday, the court granted a request pending approval from pretrial services staff from Enriquez’s attorney, Carlos A. Garcia, asking for Enriquez to be allowed to reside at his McAllen office, the aforementioned location where agents located the pornography in question.

“Defense counsel requests that conditions of release be modified to allow the defendant to reside at his law office in McAllen, Texas, the Court grants. Conditions of release are modified as follows: The defendant is allowed to reside in his McAllen law office/residence,” the notes show.

Enriquez will be allowed to travel to San Antonio for the purposes of work, and is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon, court notes show.

A graduate of St. Mary’s University Class of 1978, Enriquez has been a licensed attorney in Texas for more than 40 years, records show.

