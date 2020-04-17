Valley AIDS Council receives federal grants

The Valley Aids Council in Harlingen will receive $124,901 in federal grants to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in Texas.

In a news release, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Service’s Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America – Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which aims to reduce new HIV infections across the United States.

“Protecting those with suppressed immune systems is all the more important right now as our nation combats the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “The scourge of HIV/AIDS continues to cause tremendous pain for too many Texans and their families, and I commend the local leaders who worked to secure this grant and the Trump Administration for prioritizing Texans’ health.”