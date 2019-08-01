UTRGV unveils 2019-2020 Patron of the Arts Distinguished Artist Series

The UTRGV School of Music’s Patron of the Arts Series continues to bring world class performances to the university and Valley communities on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.

“The Distinguished Artists Series brings the finest international musicians in the world to our campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville for the benefit of our students and community,” said Dr. Kurt Martinez, director of the UTRGV School of Music. “The series serves to promote our excellent UTRGV programs in the community and recruit students to our Fine Arts programs.”

NIÑO DE PURA

This season, the Distinguished Artists Series opens Oct. 19 at the Performing Arts Complex (PAC) on the Edinburg Campus with Daniel Navarro Cruz, better known as Niño de Pura, one of the leading guitarists in Spain. He performs at prestigious venues around the world, including the Royal Albert Hall in London, and in France, Germany, Belgium, Mexico, Chile and Spain.

The concert will feature an entire Flamenco troupe, which includes dancers, singers and percussion.

TRIO PICAPORTE

On Nov. 11 at the Edinburg PAC and again Nov. 12 at the Brownsville Campus in the TSC Performing Arts Complex, the Trio Picaporte makes its appearances. Trio Picaporte was formed at the Facultad de Artes de la Universidad de Antioquía in Colombia, performing music that is representative of the traditional Andean region while exploring and fusing popular elements.

THE LOW-FREQUENCY TRIO

The Distinguished Artists Series spring concerts include a performance on Jan. 28, 2020, on the Edinburg Campus, by The Low-Frequency Trio, founded in 2016 by Antonio Rosales (bass clarinet), Juan José García (doublebass), and José Luis Hurtado (piano). Its members are active in the international contemporary music scene, and have collaborated with more than 20 young and established composers in the creation and performance of innovative new works for their unique instrumentation.

AT THE PIANO

Two world class pianists highlight UTRGV’s Distinguished Artist Series in February and March.

Croatian pianist Javor Bračić comes to the Edinburg PAC on Thursday, Feb. 27. He was hailed by New York Concert Review for “deep, genuine musicianship and an outstanding technique” in his Carnegie Hall solo debut recital presented by New York Concert Artists.

Then, on March 7, American pianist Alex McDonald, of Dallas, performs at the TSC PAC in Brownsville. Since his orchestral debut at age 11, McDonald has performed around the world and has been a featured performer on PBS, WRR (Dallas/Fort Worth), NPR, and WQXR in New York City.

SANDEEP DAS and MIKE BLOCK

The final concert of the Patron of the Arts Distinguished Artist Series brings the dynamic cross-genre duo of Sandeep Das on tabla and Mike Block on cello and vocals to the Edinburg PAC.

The duo has been performing since 2013 and their music features a rhythmic and melodic combination of the tabla (Indian drums used in Hindustani classical music), cello and vocals.

SCHEDULE

Patron of the Arts Distinguished Artist Series 2019-2020

Niño de Pura, flamenco guitar

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2019

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, Edinburg

Trio Picaporte

7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, Edinburg

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov, 12, 2019

TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville

Low-Frequency Trio

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg

Javor Bračić, piano

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

UTRGV Performing Arts Complex, Edinburg

Alex McDonald, piano

7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020

TSC Performing Arts Center, Brownsville

Mike Block and Sandeep Das

7 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020

UTRGV Performing Arts Center, Edinburg

In addition to the Distinguished Artist Series, the Patron of the Arts 2019-2020 season will include performances by UTRGV faculty and students, and a variety of ensembles and chamber music throughout the season.

Schedule and tickets are available at patron.utrgv.edu.