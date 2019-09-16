UTRGV to offer free-tuition program to many students

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday announced beginning next fall, the new UTRGV Tuition Advantage will cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying students who have an adjusted gross family income of $75,000 or less.

UTRGV Tuition Advantage is open to all in-state undergraduate students, including incoming freshmen and returning and transfer students, who meet the program’s requirements, which include a GPA of 2.5, a student must be enrolled in 15 credit hours or more and financial aid applications must be filed by March 1.

“The ability to pay for college should not be a determining factor in who attends a UT institution,” said Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife. “The regents are committed to minimizing financial barriers, and we are exceptionally pleased with UTRGV’s new tuition assistance program and the impact it will have on making access and affordability much easier for students and their families.”

Overall, UTRGV estimates more than half of its undergraduate students will attend the university during the 2020-2021 academic year without paying tuition and mandatory fees.

“The UTRGV Tuition Advantage will be a game-changer for higher education in Texas,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “At UTRGV, you can obtain a high-quality education without mortgaging your future. I truly believe we are the best value in Texas higher education.”

More information on UTRGV Tuition Advantage, including program requirements, is available here.