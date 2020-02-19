UTRGV student showcases thesis exhibition - Brownsville Herald: Local News

UTRGV student showcases thesis exhibition

Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:07 pm

Staff report Brownsville Herald

Josie Del Castillo is a Brownsville artist currently working on her Master of Fine Arts degree at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Del Castillo’s MFA Thesis Exhibition, “Self- Concepts”, will be unveiled at the Rusteberg Art Gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Admission is free.

Del Castillo's says her work is a combination of self-portraits and portraits of people she is inspired by and can often be analyzed as a reflection of herself. She has exhibited her artwork throughout Texas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.

Calendar

