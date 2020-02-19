UTRGV student showcases thesis exhibition

Miguel Roberts
A view of a painting by artist Josie Del Castillo titled "We tend to hurt others while we're hurting" as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A closer view of a painting by artist Josie Del Castillo titled "We tend to hurt others while we're hurting" as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A view of an oil on paper painting by artist Josie Del Castillo titled "Nothing like a Valley sunset" as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A view of an oil on wood panel painting by artist Josie Del Castillo titled "Healing, learning and growing" as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Josie Del Castillo hangs her oil on wood panel painting "To all our immigrant parents" a portrait of her mother as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Josie Del Castillo hangs her oil on wood panel painting "To all our immigrant parents" a portrait of her mother as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Josie Del Castillo stands between her two oil on panel paintings "Don't touch me, I am sensitive," from left, and "Overwhelmed with anxiety" as Josie prepares for her upcoming Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibit titled "Self-Concepts" at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Rusteberg Art Gallery in Brownsville with an opening reception tomorrow Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Posted: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
UTRGV student showcases thesis exhibition
Staff report
Brownsville Herald
Josie Del Castillo is a Brownsville artist currently working on her Master of Fine Arts degree at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Del Castillo’s MFA Thesis Exhibition, “Self- Concepts”, will be unveiled at the Rusteberg Art Gallery at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Admission is free.
Del Castillo's says her work is a combination of self-portraits and portraits of people she is inspired by and can often be analyzed as a reflection of herself. She has exhibited her artwork throughout Texas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City.
