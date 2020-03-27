UTRGV student, faculty both test positive for COVID-19

A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student who resides in the campus dorms and a faculty member who lives in the Upper Valley, have both tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

"We have been informed that a student resident in our Casa Bella Apartments has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement from UTRGV reads. "The student had recently traveled out of the state of Texas and is currently in isolation and receiving care while following protocols from Student Health Services in coordination with the Cameron County Health Department."

In an email sent to the campus community, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said that after traveling out of state, the student briefly returned to Casa Bella to pick up personal items. The student then returned to Casa Bella a couple days later and currently is in isolation and receiving care.

In the same email, Bailey stated that the university learned Friday that a faculty member who resides in Hidalgo County has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He said the faculty member had recently traveled overseas.

"While news of our first positive cases is alarming, we should also try to remain calm and stay prepared," Bailey said. "The Rio Grande Valley is expecting an increase in the number of cases as the region begins to ramp up testing capabilities."

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com