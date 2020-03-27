UTRGV student, faculty both test positive for COVID-19 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UTRGV student, faculty both test positive for COVID-19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 27, 2020 5:41 pm

UTRGV student, faculty both test positive for COVID-19 By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley student who resides in the campus dorms and a faculty member who lives in the Upper Valley, have both tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

"We have been informed that a student resident in our Casa Bella Apartments has tested positive for COVID-19," the statement from UTRGV reads. "The student had recently traveled out of the state of Texas and is currently in isolation and receiving care while following protocols from Student Health Services in coordination with the Cameron County Health Department."

In an email sent to the campus community, UTRGV President Guy Bailey said that after traveling out of state, the student briefly returned to Casa Bella to pick up personal items. The student then returned to Casa Bella a couple days later and currently is in isolation and receiving care.

In the same email, Bailey stated that the university learned Friday that a faculty member who resides in Hidalgo County has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He said the faculty member had recently traveled overseas.

"While news of our first positive cases is alarming, we should also try to remain calm and stay prepared," Bailey said. "The Rio Grande Valley is expecting an increase in the number of cases as the region begins to ramp up testing capabilities."

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

More about

More about

Posted in on Friday, March 27, 2020 5:41 pm. | Tags: ,

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]