UTRGV School of Medicine opens fourth site in Harlingen - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UTRGV School of Medicine opens fourth site in Harlingen

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

To determine if you qualify for a test:

- Call ahead at 1-833–UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to be screened.

- Those accepted for testing will be given an appointment and a location.

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:00 am

UTRGV School of Medicine opens fourth site in Harlingen By RICK KELLEY Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN — Officials at UTRGV’s medical school announced Monday the university will open a fourth COVID-19 testing location, this one in Harlingen.

The site, located at the Harlingen UTRGV campus, opens today. It will provide testing two days a week between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. but only for people who undergo a telephone screening and have been cleared for an appointment.

The Harlingen testing site is UT Health RGV’s fourth in the Valley. Previously opened UTRGV sites in Brownsville, Mercedes and Edinburg have performed more than 1,700 COVID-19 tests.

All four UTRGV drive-thru sites are available to employees, students and the public, and on-site evaluations will be available by appointment only for people 18 years of age or older who qualify after mandatory telephone screening.

To determine if you qualify for a test, call ahead to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at 1-833–UTRGVMD (1-833-887-4863) to be screened. Those accepted for testing will be given an appointment and a location.

The clinical staff of UT Health RGV —the clinical practice of the UTRGV School of Medicine — will be present to ensure that everyone follows drive-thru testing protocols and to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals without insurance can get screened for COVID-19 at no cost. Those who do have insurance will have the cost of the testing billed to their health insurance.

Individuals should arrive at the Harlingen UT Health RGV drive-thru testing site with their identification. Results of the PCR-based tests will be confirmed within 24 to 36 hours for those tested.

Dr. John H. Krouse, dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine and executive vice president for health affairs, said the new Harlingen site would support the ongoing need for local testing.

“ The UTRGV School of Medicine together with UT Health RGV will continue to be on the front lines to bring these services to our Valley community, along with other resources for the public, including over-the-phone evaluations and telemedicine,” Krouse said. “We are grateful to our partners across the Valley and will continue to provide all resources needed to see us through.”

For additional questions about symptoms, prescriptions and UTRGV COVID-19 drive-thru appointment times, call 1-833-UTRGVMD or visit UT Health RGV COVID-19 resource website, which includes an online form for anyone interesting in a phone screening, at: https://uthealthrgv.org/health-care-news/coronavirus/

rkelley@valleystar.com

More about

Posted in on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:00 am. | Tags:

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]