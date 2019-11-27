UTRGV President Guy Bailey to grand marshal McAllen Holiday Parade - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

UTRGV President Guy Bailey to grand marshal McAllen Holiday Parade

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:30 am

UTRGV President Guy Bailey to grand marshal McAllen Holiday Parade BY MITCHELL FERMAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

McALLEN — Mayor Jim Darling and city commissioners on Tuesday announced that University of Texas Rio Grande Valley President Guy Bailey will be the grand marshal at the city’s annual holiday parade on Dec. 7.

Bailey, who has lived in South Texas for just five years and who was recently named 2019 Border Texan of the Year, will be joined in the parade by Telemundo’s Carolina Sandoval and Jorge Bernal, Dallas Cowboys lineman La’el Collins and former defensive end and Super Bowl XII Champion Ed “Too Tall” Jones, all of whom were announced in recent weeks.

Also at the fifth annual holiday parade, which has drawn more than 250,000 people in recent years, will be the Bud-weiser Clydesdale horses, back for another year in McAllen. Jerry Jones’ private Dallas Cowboys tour bus will also be on-site and made available to the general public, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be in attendance along with Rowdy, the team’s mascot.

The city will also provide a free shuttle, called “the polar express,” from the South Texas College campus on Pecan Boulevard to the parade event site. There are more than 3,000 parking spots available, city officials said.

Hundreds of McAllen Independent School District students will be performing at the football stadium at McAllen High School alongside Mané de la Parra. De la Parra recorded a video displayed at a news conference on Tuesday at the McAllen Convention Center where he said he was excited to be in McAllen.

mferman@themonitor.com

Posted in on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 9:30 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]