With the inability to perform live in concert, the UTRGV Patron of the Arts Concert Series is going live online.

The first of the university's Online Concert Series will be held tonight at 6 p.m. and feature "Duo Aldebaran."

The concert will feature UTRGV School of Music professors Krista Jobson and Héctor Rodriguez, who have given performances all over the world together, as the flute/guitar duo “Duo Aldebaran.”

To watch the concert live on Facebook CLICK HERE.